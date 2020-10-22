UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Parliament Lowers Electoral Threshold For Political Parties From 7% To 3%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:07 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament Lowers Electoral Threshold for Political Parties From 7% to 3%

The Kyrgyz parliament overwhelmingly supported on Thursday in the final reading a bill lowering the threshold that political parties need to gain seats in the legislature from 7 percent to 3 percent

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament overwhelmingly supported on Thursday in the final reading a bill lowering the threshold that political parties need to gain seats in the legislature from 7 percent to 3 percent.

The same bill envisions reducing the electoral deposit from 5 million soms ($62,000) to 1 million soms.

Related Topics

Parliament Same Reading From Million

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

26 minutes ago

FANR awarded 6 ISO Certifications for robust regul ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises 1st Virtual Conferenc ..

56 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs500 to Rs115,700 22 Oct 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates transport office in Mir Ali

3 minutes ago

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust holds debate competition

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.