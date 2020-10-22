Kyrgyz Parliament Lowers Electoral Threshold For Political Parties From 7% To 3%
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:07 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament overwhelmingly supported on Thursday in the final reading a bill lowering the threshold that political parties need to gain seats in the legislature from 7 percent to 3 percent.
The same bill envisions reducing the electoral deposit from 5 million soms ($62,000) to 1 million soms.