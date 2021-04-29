UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Ready To Take Measures To Resolve Border Crisis

Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament Ready to Take Measures to Resolve Border Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Kyrgyz parliament is ready to take immediate measures on a legislative level to resolve the current crisis at the border with Tajikistan, the parliament's press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

The parliament on Thursday considered the issue of the state border and was briefed by the representatives of the State Committee for National Security, the Interior Ministry and a number of other state bodies behind closed doors.

"Lawmakers from the Jogurqu Kenes [the parliament] ... expressed their readiness to take immediate measures to resolve the current situation in Batken region at the legislative level. During the meeting, the issue of providing assistance to compatriots living in the border zone was also discussed," the press office said.

