Kyrgyz Parliament Says Will Hold Urgent Session on Thursday Over Situation in Country

(@imziishan)

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov will convene an urgent parliamentary session later on Thursday over the situation around former President Almazbek Atambayev, the parliament told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov will convene an urgent parliamentary session later on Thursday over the situation around former President Almazbek Atambayev, the parliament told Sputnik.

"Dzhumabekov is convening today, on August 8, ... an urgent session of the Jogorku Kenesh [the parliament] of the Kyrgyz Republic," the parliament said.

The urgent session of the unicameral legislation is scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT).

Special-purpose police units stormed on Wednesday Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the national capital of Bishkek, in order to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions. The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president from being captured. Over 50 people were injured, while one policeman was killed.