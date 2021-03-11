UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Schedules Constitutional Referendum For April 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

The Kyrgyz parliament approved on Thursday the decision to hold the nationwide referendum on the new constitution on April 11

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Kyrgyz parliament approved on Thursday the decision to hold the nationwide referendum on the new constitution on April 11.

Of the 120-seat parliament, 94 lawmakers supported the decision, with only six votes against it.

Kyrgyzstan will also hold local elections on the same day.

The parliament published the draft of the country's new constitution on February 9. The document proposes establishing a new institute, people's kurultai (council), which could serve as an advisory body providing recommendations on social development priorities.

The reform overhauls the presidency and the institution of the government. Under the draft, the president would be in charge of cabinet formation and work. The cabinet would be headed by the presidential office chief.

The initiative also seeks to cut the number of parliamentarians from 120 to 90. The proposals pave the way for a return from the existing parliamentary-presidential system to a presidential form of government, which was backed by 80 percent of voters in the January 10 referendum.

