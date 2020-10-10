Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Announces Resignation Amid Political Unrest
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:57 PM
The Kyrgyz parliament's speaker, Myktybek Abdyldayev, announced on Saturday his resignation amid ongoing protests in the country
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament's speaker, Myktybek Abdyldayev, announced on Saturday his resignation amid ongoing protests in the country.
"I thank you all for the confidence you have placed in me, however, I have made a decision to resign," Abdyldayev said at a parliament meeting.
He added that Vice Speaker Mirlan Bakirov would perform his duties.