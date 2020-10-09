The Kyrgyz parliament's speaker, Myktybek Abdyldayev, qualified on Friday as a "positive development" President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's recent claim of readiness to step down after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and stabilization in the country

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament's speaker, Myktybek Abdyldayev, qualified on Friday as a "positive development" President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's recent claim of readiness to step down after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and stabilization in the country.

"We believe that President Jeenbekov's statement about his readiness to resign after stabilization in the country is a positive development. Now we need to convene an emergency session of the Jogorku Kenes [parliament] as soon as possible for restoring legal order in the country.

The parliament should be able to operate without any pressure from different forces that seek promoting their candidates to the post of the acting prime minister," Abdyldayev said.

The parliament speaker called on protesters to leave the streets to enable the special session of the unicameral legislature.

Abdyldayev also called on all the political forces and the people to unite "for the sake of peace and stability."