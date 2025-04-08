Open Menu

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Meets With President Of Uzbekistan

April 08, 2025

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Today, as part of a working visit to Tashkent, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the parliament reported.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the parliaments of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

During the conversation, the sides noted that in recent years, relations between the countries of Central Asia have been actively developing, and the discussion also focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation as an effective tool for deepening partnership between the states as a whole.

In addition, it was emphasized that the future of the five countries of the region is completely interconnected, so deputies should exchange experiences in adopting the necessary laws aimed at development.

At the same time, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to the heads of parliaments for their support and active participation in the meetings of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

