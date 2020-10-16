UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Officially Refuses To Assume Presidential Duties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's parliament Speaker Kanat Isayev officially refused on Friday to perform the duties of the country's president.

"I will not hold this position. I intend to make every effort to ensure that the parliament adopts laws of current interest," Isayev said.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced he was stepping down. Under the Kyrgyz constitution, the presidential powers in this case are performed by the parliament speaker. If the speaker cannot perform presidential duties, the prime minister becomes acting president. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said on Thursday he was assuming presidential duties due to Isayev's refusal to do so.

