Kyrgyz Parliament Strips Ex-President Atambayev Of Immunity Over Graft, Misconduct Probe

Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:16 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament Strips Ex-President Atambayev of Immunity Over Graft, Misconduct Probe

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Kyrgyz parliament overwhelmingly voted on Thursday to strip former President Almazbek Atambayev of immunity over suspected misconduct and corruption while in public office.

As many as 103 out of 110 lawmakers voted to strip Atambayev of the status of ex-president, meaning that he automatically loses immunity from prosecution.

It came after last week, the parliament submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office a list of charges against Atambayev, devised by a special parliamentary commission and approved by the majority of lawmakers.

According to the legislature, the former president was involved in corruption related to the modernization of the Bishkek thermal power station, as well as illegal land transformation, release of jailed crime lord Aziz Batukayev under fake medical certificates, usurpation of power and other illegal actions.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office partially supported the allegations of the parliamentary commission.

The prosecution believes that some of criminal charges against Atambayev are well-grounded, although it has not found confirmation that the former official was guilty of usurping power and persecuting journalists as well as political opponents.

Atambayev himself rejected the allegations as "absurd," maintaining his innocence and expressing readiness to bear responsibility for his activities in presidential capacity. He, nevertheless, stressed that he would not play a "humiliating role of the one accused of committing invented crimes".

On Wednesday, nearly 400 of Atambayev's supporters and journalists gathered at special headquarters created next to the former president's house that has been buttressed with concrete blocks.

The possibility of stripping ex-presidents of immunity arose back in May when incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a relevant law.

If Atambayev is found guilty on the aforementioned charges, he may face a life sentence.

