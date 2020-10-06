UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament To Convene For Special Session On Tuesday Amid Protests - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:33 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament to Convene for Special Session on Tuesday Amid Protests - Spokesman

The Kyrgyz parliament will convene later on Tuesday for an emergency session amid protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, press secretary Ibrahim Nurakun uulu said

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament will convene later on Tuesday for an emergency session amid protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, press secretary Ibrahim Nurakun uulu said.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission annulled the results of the vote.

Opposition forces called on the legislature to convene for appointing a new cabinet.

"Today, the parliament will convene for a special session at 16:00 [10:00 GMT], at Dostuk hotel," the press secretary wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

