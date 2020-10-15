UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Parliament To Discuss President Jeenbekov's Resignation On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:29 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament to Discuss President Jeenbekov's Resignation on Friday

The Kyrgyz parliament will discuss President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's resignation on Friday, a spokesman for the unicameral legislature told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament will discuss President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's resignation on Friday, a spokesman for the unicameral legislature told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Jeenbekov announced he had decided to step down.

"On October 16, at 10:00 [04:00 GMT], Jogorku Kenesh [parliament] will hold an emergency session in the Ala-Archa state residency. The resignation of the Kyrgyz Republic's president will be on the agenda," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Parliament October

Recent Stories

Patrolling police arrested 99 criminals

23 seconds ago

S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to tr ..

24 seconds ago

S.Korea's ICT export keeps growing for 4 months

26 seconds ago

EU Officially Imposes Sanctions on Russia Over Nav ..

13 minutes ago

Dutch Court Unlikely to Rule on MH17 in Next Few Y ..

13 minutes ago

All resources being utilized for the beautificatio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.