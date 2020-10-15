Kyrgyz Parliament To Discuss President Jeenbekov's Resignation On Friday
The Kyrgyz parliament will discuss President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's resignation on Friday, a spokesman for the unicameral legislature told Sputnik
Earlier on Thursday, Jeenbekov announced he had decided to step down.
"On October 16, at 10:00 [04:00 GMT], Jogorku Kenesh [parliament] will hold an emergency session in the Ala-Archa state residency. The resignation of the Kyrgyz Republic's president will be on the agenda," the spokesman said.