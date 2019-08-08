Kyrgyz Parliament to Possibly Convene Emergency Meeting Amid Atambayev Situation- Lawmaker

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Kyrgyz parliament might convene an emergency meeting amid the situation around former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, whose residence near capital Bishkek became ground of violent clashes between police and his supporters, a member of Kyrgyzstan's parliament, Dastan Bekeshev, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, special-purpose police units stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Bishkek, in a bid to detain him. His supporters repulsed the assault, precluding Atambayev's detention. One policeman was killed and 43 people were injured in clashes.

"At least 40 signatures are needed to convene an emergency meeting. We seem to have enough, will recount them in the morning.

Although, this process might be intruded and failed," Bekeshev posted on Facebook.

A Sputnik correspondent in Kyrgyzstan reported that Atambayev's supporters have completely surrounded the ex-president's residence and captured several police officers and clashes have recently resumed. The whereabouts of Atambayev himself are unknown, but his supporters claim that he is still at home.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has interrupted his week-long vacation and headed to Bishkek amid the escalation, his press service said.

Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been refusing to obey a subpoena. Parliament imputes to him abuse of power, corruption, forgery, and other crimes. Atambayev himself has reputed all accusations.