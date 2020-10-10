Kyrgyz Parliament to Review Japarov Cabinet Picks, Not Considering Other Candidates

The Kyrgyz parliament will review the cabinet selection and program put forward by candidate for prime minister from the opposition, Sadyr Japarov, Deputy Speaker Aida Kasymalieva told Sputnik on Saturday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament will review the cabinet selection and program put forward by candidate for prime minister from the opposition, Sadyr Japarov, Deputy Speaker Aida Kasymalieva told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The parliament of Kyrgyzstan today will review only the program and the composition of the cabinet of ministers of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov," Kasymalieva said.

She added that the lawmakers will not consider another candidate for the post of prime minister as Sadyr Japarov had already been approved for the role.