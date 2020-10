Kyrgyz Parliament Unanimously Approves New Cabinet Headed by Japarov

The Kyrgyz parliament approved on Saturday a new cabinet headed by Sadyr Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament approved on Saturday a new cabinet headed by Sadyr Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

All the lawmakers present at the Ala Archa presidential residence in Bishkek voted unanimously for Japarov's candidacy, his proposed composition of the cabinet and his program.