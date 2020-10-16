UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Parliament Votes To Lift State Of Emergency In Capital Bishkek

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Kyrgyz Parliament Votes to Lift State of Emergency in Capital Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament on Friday voted to lift the state of emergency in the capital city of Bishkek as unrest subsides.

The state of emergency went into effect on Tuesday after now-resigned president Sooronbay Jeenbekov approved a unanimous parliamentary vote on the declaration amid ongoing turmoil throughout the country.

Initially expected to last until Monday, swift political developments in the Central Asian nation have since seen the widespread unrest subside.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Bishkek Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 16, 2020 in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

11 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.