Kyrgyz Parliament Votes to Lift State of Emergency in Capital Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament on Friday voted to lift the state of emergency in the capital city of Bishkek as unrest subsides.

The state of emergency went into effect on Tuesday after now-resigned president Sooronbay Jeenbekov approved a unanimous parliamentary vote on the declaration amid ongoing turmoil throughout the country.

Initially expected to last until Monday, swift political developments in the Central Asian nation have since seen the widespread unrest subside.