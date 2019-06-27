UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Votes To Strip Ex-president's Immunity

Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan voted Thursday to lift the immunity of former president Almazbek Atambayev, paving the way for his prosecution

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan voted Thursday to lift the immunity of former president Almazbek Atambayev, paving the way for his prosecution.

Parliament in the Central Asian country voted 103 in favour of stripping Atambayev's immunity, after prosecutors charged him with corruption on Tuesday.

Six lawmakers voted against the measure.

The ex-president is suspected of illegally purchasing land, freeing a criminal and other corrupt activities, Kyrgyz Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said in parliament.

"These incidents entail criminal wrongdoing," he said. "After Atambayev's immunity has been lifted, investigation will begin," he said.

"If his guilt is proven, a criminal probe will be launched," he said.

Kyrgyz parliament is mostly loyal to the current President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, a former Atambayev ally turned foe.

Potential prosecution of 62-year-old Atambayev will raise the stakes in a drawn-out power struggle in the impoverished former Soviet republic.

Atambayev, who served as president from 2011 to 2017, pledged Wednesday to "stand to the end" to defend his honour, and several hundred supporters gathered near his residence in the village Koi-Tash in the foothills of the Tien Shan mountains.

Long in opposition, Atambayev was the first Russia-allied president of the former Soviet republic who handed over power peacefully following revolutions in 2005 and 2010.

