Kyrgyz parliament votes to strip former president of immunity

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan voted Thursday to lift immunity from former president Almazbek Atambayev, paving the way for prosecution.

The parliament in the Central Asian country voted 103 in favour of stripping Atambayev's immunity, several days after prosecutors charged him with corruption. Six MPs voted against the measure.