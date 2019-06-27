UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Votes To Strip Former President Of Immunity

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:38 PM

Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan voted Thursday to lift immunity from former president Almazbek Atambayev, paving the way for prosecution

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan voted Thursday to lift immunity from former president Almazbek Atambayev, paving the way for prosecution.

The parliament in the Central Asian country voted 103 in favour of stripping Atambayev's immunity, several days after prosecutors charged him with corruption. Six MPs voted against the measure.

