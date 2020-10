Kyrgyz Parliamentarians Launch Impeachment Procedure Against President Jeenbekov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kyrgyz lawmakers have launched an impeachment procedure against President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kanybek Imanaliev, a parliamentarian from opposition party Ata-Meken, told Sputnik.

"Some of the parliamentarians signed an impeachment. There is a very complicated procedure, but we can say that it has been launched," he said.