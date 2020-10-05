UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliamentary Election Transparent, No Serious Violations Recorded - Observers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) No serious violations were registered during the general election in Kyrgyzstan, head of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Observer Mission Farit Mukhametshin said.

"Our common opinion is that the election was held openly, transparently, in accordance with the legislation of the republic, which absolutely meets the requirements for holding democratic elections," Mukhametshin said on Monday, adding that "there were no violations that could affect the overall results of the election.

"

Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, four political parties are expected to surpass the seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Central Asian country's parliament: the Birimdik Party with 24.52 percent of the votes, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan with 23.89 percent of the votes, the Kyrgyzstan Party, which has garnered 8.73 percent and Butun Kyrgyzstan with 7.11 percent of the votes.

