BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The majority coalition in the Kyrgyz parliament approved on Wednesday Sadyr Japarov as candidate for the prime minister's post, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Now the nomination will be put to a vote of the entire parliament.

Parliament Speaker Kanat Isayev told reporters that around 80 lawmakers were present at the session, while around 10 more could vote by proxy.

"There should be no doubt in the legitimacy of decisions made today," Isayev said.

On October 10, the Kyrgyz parliament approved Japarov's candidacy for the post of prime minister, also approving the structure and the composition of the cabinet. However, President Sooronbay Jeenvekov returned the decree on the new cabinet back to the legislature, citing absence of quorum.