Wed 07th August 2019

Kyrgyz Police Officer Wounded in Assault on Ex-President's Compound Outside Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A police officer was wounded by a gunshot on Wednesday during a special operation to detain former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, director of the Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center, Iskender Shayakhmetov, told Sputnik.

"They are firing from the house with real bullets, a police officer received a gunshot wound  in the chest. The bullet pierced the bulletproof vest," Shayakhmetov said.

The special police units have left the territory of Atambaev's residence.

They failed to detain the ex-president as his supporters repulsed the assault.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz security agencies have denied reports about police officers surrendering to Atambayev's supporters during the assault on his compound.

 Special-purpose police units attempted to storm Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets. Local media later reported about 10 people wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters.

