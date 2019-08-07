(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Police units are retreating from the compound of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev amid attacks by his supporters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Atambayev's supporters have completely surrounded the ex-president's residence and captured several police officers who had previously stormed the house.

The whereabouts of Atambayev himself are unknown, his supporters claim that he is still at home. The shooting at the residence ceased.

Special police units stormed Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets. Local media reported about 10 people wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters.

Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been refusing to obey a subpoena in an unspecified criminal investigation.