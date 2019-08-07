UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Police Retreat From Ex-President's Compound Amid Attack By Atambayev's Supporters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:49 PM

Kyrgyz Police Retreat From Ex-President's Compound Amid Attack by Atambayev's Supporters

Police units are retreating from the compound of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev amid attacks by his supporters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Police units are retreating from the compound of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev amid attacks by his supporters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Atambayev's supporters have completely surrounded the ex-president's residence and captured several police officers who had previously stormed the house.

The whereabouts of Atambayev himself are unknown, his supporters claim that he is still at home. The shooting at the residence ceased.

Special police units stormed Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets. Local media reported about 10 people wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters.

Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been refusing to obey a subpoena in an unspecified criminal investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bishkek Kyrgyzstan November December Criminals 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

1 hour ago

Security forces storm home of Kyrgyzstan ex-presid ..

54 seconds ago

International conference on ESDEV to start from Au ..

55 seconds ago

Canadian investors keen to invest in KP IT sector: ..

57 seconds ago

AJK Assembly rejects Indian legislation on Kashmir ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.