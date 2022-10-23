Kyrgyz Political Activists Detained on Suspicion of Planning Riots - Interior Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Several political activists have been taken into custody in Kyrgyzstan under a criminal investigation into plots of riots and subversion, the Kyrgyz Ministry of the Interior told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The ministry's investigative service is working on a criminal case initiated under the article 'Preparation for staging mass riots," the ministry said.

Investigators have found evidence that those detained were involved in preparations of riots with the ultimate goal of staging a coup, the ministry said.

"As part of the criminal case, searches were conducted at their places of residence and detentions were made," the ministry said, adding that more information on the findings of the investigation would follow.

According to information from social media, all those detained were members of a newly-established Committee for the protection of Kempir Abad, a water reservoir on the border with Uzbekistan that Kyrgyzstan was going to give up under a new border delimitation deal. It is also known as the Andijan reservoir in Uzbekistan.

Under the draft border delimitation agreement, Kyrgyzstan is planning to cede Kempir Abad to Uzbekistan in exchange for 19,000 hectares (46,900 acres) of disputed land on the condition of joint use of water resources.