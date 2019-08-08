Kyrgyz President Accuses Atambayev of Violating Constitution Through Resisting Detention

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev flagrantly violated the national constitution and laws when he offered on Wednesday tough armed resistance to special-purpose police units that stormed his residence in a bid to detain him, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Thursday at a session of the Security Council.

Since Atambayev has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, the special police units tried to detain him in his residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the national capital of Bishkek.

The situation turned violent, with the ex-leader's supporters repulsing the assault, preventing Atambayev from being captured. As many as 52 people were injured in clashes, while one security officer was killed.

"Almazbek Atambayev flagrantly violated the constitution and the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic, offering tough armed resistance to conducting investigation permitted by the law," Jeenbekov said.

The president called on the members of the Security Council to take urgent measures to ensure peace and security in the country, his press service said.