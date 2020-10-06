Kyrgyz President Admits Possibility Parliamentary Election Results Could Be Canceled

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov admitted that the results of the country's parliamentary elections could be canceled, spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamaliyeva told Sputnik.

"Taking into account the current situation, the head of state recommends that the Central Election Commission carefully study the materials related to violations, up to the annulment of the results of parliamentary elections," Stamaliyeva said.

According to the spokeswoman, Jeenbekov is in Bishkek, "controls the situation and expresses confidence that all political forces will put the interests of the country above their own, will not allow a split in society and other fears that worry the country's citizens."