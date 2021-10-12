Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Acting Cabinet Chairman - Office

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov appointed ex-Deputy Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov to the post of the acting cabinet chairman after dismissing the government led by Ulukbek Maripov, the presidential office told Sputnik on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov appointed ex-Deputy Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov to the post of the acting cabinet chairman after dismissing the government led by Ulukbek Maripov, the presidential office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree ... to appoint Akylbek Japrarov as acting chairman of the cabinet of ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the head of the administration of the president of the Kyrgyz Republic," presidential office spokesman said.