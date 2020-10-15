UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Appoints New Secretary Of Security Council - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:08 PM

Kyrgyz President Appoints New Secretary of Security Council - Presidential Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov appointed ex-chief of the State Committee for National Security, Keneshbek Duishebayev, to the post of the Security Council secretary, a spokesman for the presidential office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree, under which Duishebayev Keneshbek Asanbekovich is appointed as secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic's Security Council," the spokesman said.

Ex-Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbayev was dismissed on October 10.

