Kyrgyz President Calls Kazakhstan Key Strategic Partner of Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held a meeting on Tuesday with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and called Kazakhstan a key strategic partner of Bishkek, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz leader told Sputnik.

According to the presidential press service, the two presidents discussed the actual issue of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and prospects for future collaboration.

"President Sadyr Japarov stressed that over the years of independence, a solid foundation of bilateral relations between the countries has been laid and a high level of cooperation has been achieved - Kazakhstan is not only a close neighbor but also a key strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan," the spokesperson said.

The Kyrgyz leader noted that the centuries-long unity of the two peoples will continue to be strengthened and expressed a readiness to continue a constructive dialogue.

Japarov also showed confidence that today's negotiations will raise the interstate relations of the two countries to a new level of development.