Kyrgyz President Calls on Chief of General Staff to Make Effort Toward Stabilization

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Friday that the government should immediately regain control over the situation and promote peace in the country.

The Kyrgyz leader discussed stabilization measures with the newly appointed chief of the armed force's General Staff, Taalaibek Omuraliev, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

The head of state said that Bishkek residents safety and restoration of legal order in the capital should be prioritized.

"I signed today a decree declaring a state of emergency in Bishkek. Taking into consideration the enfolding events, we should urgently take the situation under control and strengthen peace," Jeenbekov said, as quoted by the press service.