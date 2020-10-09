UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz President Calls On Chief Of General Staff To Make Effort Toward Stabilization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:42 PM

Kyrgyz President Calls on Chief of General Staff to Make Effort Toward Stabilization

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Friday that the government should immediately regain control over the situation and promote peace in the country

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Friday that the government should immediately regain control over the situation and promote peace in the country.

The Kyrgyz leader discussed stabilization measures with the newly appointed chief of the armed force's General Staff, Taalaibek Omuraliev, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

The head of state said that Bishkek residents safety and restoration of legal order in the capital should be prioritized.

"I signed today a decree declaring a state of emergency in Bishkek. Taking into consideration the enfolding events, we should urgently take the situation under control and strengthen peace," Jeenbekov said, as quoted by the press service.

Related Topics

Bishkek Government

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

47 minutes ago

World Post Day observed

2 minutes ago

Religious scholar stresses to live according to pr ..

2 minutes ago

SSP discusses security arrangements of Eid Milad ..

2 minutes ago

Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi reviewes

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ERC&#039;s projects in ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.