Kyrgyz President Calls On Citizens To Remain Calm Amid Border Tensions With Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Kyrgyz President calls on Citizens to Remain Calm Amid Border Tensions With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyz Preisdent Sadyr Japarov called on citizens on Thursday to remain calm and not to fall for provocations amid tensions on the border with Tajikistan.

"I call on all the Kyrgyz residents, first of all political forces and mass media, to remain calm, not to fall for provocations and not to sow hatred and discord," Japarov wrote on Facebook.

Japarov called on all the Kyrgyz political forces to exercise restraint "in this difficult period."

"We will always find common ground with our Tajik brothers and settle all issues, taking into consideration the good neighborly interests and harmony in our ancient land," Japarov continued.

