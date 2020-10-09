UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Declares State Of Emergency In Bishkek Amid Unrest

Fri 09th October 2020

Kyrgyz President Declares State of Emergency in Bishkek Amid Unrest

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency in the country's capital of Bishkek from 20:00 local time (15:00 GMT)  to 08:00 local time of October 21, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed today, on October 9, a decree, according to which a state of emergency is declared on the territory of the city of Bishkek," a spokesperson for the presidential office said.

According to the spokesperson, the decision was made due to "mass rallies" and subsequent violence, it is meant "to protect citizens life, health and safety and promote stabilization of the social and political situation.

"

Deputy Interior Minister Almazbek Orozaliev will serve as the commandant. A curfew will also be introduced in the city.

Under the decree, the Kyrgyz armed forces' General Staff is tasked with deploying "military units with military equipment" to Bishkek in order to "arrange checkpoints, suppress armed clashes, ensure law and order and protect civilians."

