Kyrgyz President Declares State of Emergency in Bishkek in Wake of Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency in the country's capital of Bishkek from 20:00 local time (15:00 GMT) to 08:00 local time of October 21, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed today, on October 9, a decree, according to which a state of emergency is declared on the territory of the city of Bishkek," a spokesperson for the presidential office said.

According to the spokesperson, the decision was made due to "mass rallies" and subsequent violence, it is meant "to protect citizens life, health and safety and promote stabilization of the social and political situation."

Deputy Interior Minister Almazbek Orozaliev will serve as the commandant. A curfew will also be introduced in the city.

Under the decree, the Kyrgyz armed forces' General Staff is tasked with deploying "military units with military equipment" to Bishkek in order to "arrange checkpoints, suppress armed clashes, ensure law and order and protect civilians."

The state of emergency envisages giving extra powers to the military commandant's office in Bishkek to regulate the operations of enterprises and media, among others. The commandant's office will have the authority to "introduce control over the mass media" and "introduce special guidelines for communications."

The commandant's office will also have the authority to temporarily limit freedom of movement of citizens.

"[It was ordered to] introduce a curfew; introduce a special regime of entry and exit of citizens; prohibit individual citizens from leaving their house (apartment) or place of temporary residence for a specified period," the decree said.

The state of emergency also envisions restrictions on the movement of cars, with the exception of the official transport of foreign diplomatic services.

A political crisis erupted in the Central Asian country on Monday, after several thousand people protested the results of the recent parliamentary elections in downtown Bishkek and clashed with the police. In addition, the demonstrators stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz president, and freed Almazbek Atambayev, the country's former leader, from a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and was officially relieved of the post earlier on Friday. Also on Tuesday, lawmakers at an extraordinary session of the parliament agreed on opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov, as a candidate for prime minister. The opposition is not united and some parties have refused to recognize Jarapov. Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has expressed readiness to leave his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and the country's return to order.

The unrest in Kyrgyzstan left one person killed and more than 1,200 people injured. Some residents formed vigilante groups to guard shopping malls and other important buildings from looters during the unrest.