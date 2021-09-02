Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation with CSTO secretary general

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, Sept. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :-- President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday discussed issues on cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with visiting CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The two sides also talked about issues concerning ensuring regional security and stability, and the upcoming CSTO Summit to be held in Tajikistan's capital city, said the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Zhaparov said the growing level of threats in the area requires close cooperation.

"It is necessary to maintain a high degree of readiness to neutralize risks, and, if necessary, to react promptly," President Zhaparov said.

Stanislav Zas expressed satisfaction with the meeting with Zhaparov, stressing the need in cooperation over the situation in the region.