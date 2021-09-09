UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President Dismisses Ambassador To Afghanistan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has dismissed ambassador to Afghanistan Miroslav Niyazov, the presidential press office said on Thursday

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a decree, according to which Niyazov Miroslav Dzhumabekovich has been dismissed from his post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in accordance with a submitted application," the statement read.

The press office did not specify the reasons for the decision.

The Kyrgyz embassy in Afghanistan continued its work even after the Taliban's (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover and actively evacuated Kyrgyz citizens from the country. Diplomats had contacts with the movement, which, in its turn, provided security for the embassy and did not prevent the departure of Kyrgyz nationals from Kabul.

