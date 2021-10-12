Kyrgyz President Dismisses Government
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:50 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday dismissed the country's cabinet of ministers, his press office told Sputnik.
"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree 'On the resignation of the cabinet of ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic,' the press office said.
All cabinet members will become acting ministers until the new government is formed.