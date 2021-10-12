UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President Dismisses Government

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday dismissed the country's cabinet of ministers, his press office told Sputnik.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree 'On the resignation of the cabinet of ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic,' the press office said.

All cabinet members will become acting ministers until the new government is formed.

