Kyrgyz President Dismisses Security Council Secretary, Deputy - Office

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has dismissed Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbayev and his deputy, Omurbek Suvanaliev, amid post-elections turmoil in the Central Asian country

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree to relieve Damir Kazakovich Sagynbayev of duties of secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic," the presidential office told Sputnik.

The Kyrgyz leader also dismissed Security Council Deputy Secretary Omurbek Suvanaliev, replacing him with ex-chief of the General Staff Zhanybek Kaparov.

