Kyrgyz President, European Council President Express Willingness to Deepen EU-Kyrgyz Ties

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed willingness to deepen the ties between Kyrgyzstan and EU countries during a phone call on Wednesday, Kyrgyzstan's presidential office said.

"The sides expressed their mutual willingness to further deepen cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU on priority cooperation areas," the office said in a statement.

During the conversation, the officials also discussed issues pertaining to bilateral relations and exchanged opinions on the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral meetings, according to the statement.

Over the past months, a number of high-ranking European officials have paid visits to Central Asian countries, aiming to increase cooperation in various fields, including energy. In late October, Michel traveled to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. From October 30 to November 2, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also traveled to Central Asian countries, and in November, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made a trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.