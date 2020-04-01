UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Fires Two Cabinet Ministers After Leader's COVID-19 Response Criticism

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:40 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has dismissed Health Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbayev and Deputy Prime Minister Altynay Omurbekova, the presidential office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The reasons for the decision have not been officially reported, but ahead of a meeting of the Security Council, the Kyrgyz leader sharply criticized these officials for their insufficient efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In particular, he mentioned the slow work on identifying people who had had contacts with infected persons, and the insufficient provision of medical personnel.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has registered 111 confirmed cases of the disease, with four of them being detected over the past 24 hours. Due to the epidemiological situation, the authorities have declared a state of emergency.

