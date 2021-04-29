Kyrgyz President Holds Security Council Meeting Over Situation on Tajik Border

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Security Council over a shootout at the country's border with Tajikistan, the president's press office told Sputnik.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held a meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan in limited format," a spokesperson of the office said.

During the meeting, measures to decrease tensions on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, "preserve the territorial integrity of the country, ensure the safety of residents of border areas" were discussed.

"President Sadyr Japarov noted that all involved state bodies must take the necessary measures to peacefully resolve the current situation," the spokesperson said.