Kyrgyz President Holds Talks With King Of Bahrain
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as part of his official visit to the Kingdom on Monday.
The press service of the Kyrgyz president reported that the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, exchanged views on the prospects for deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.
The leaders of the countries emphasized the importance of building contacts at all levels and implementing joint projects that will lay the foundation for the progressive development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.
During the meeting, Sadyr Zhaparov especially emphasized that it is a great honor for him to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain as the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for the first time in the history of Kyrgyz-Bahraini relations.
He noted the symbolism of this visit, which opens a new page in the interaction between the two countries, and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership. In this context, the President of Kyrgyzstan invited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Kyrgyzstan on a return visit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyz President holds talks with King of Bahrain2 minutes ago
-
Global shipping navigates Trump tariffs uncertainty1 hour ago
-
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens2 hours ago
-
Battling Forest see off Spurs to boost Champions League hopes2 hours ago
-
Haiti ‘teetering on the brink' as gang violence fuels chaos: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table8 hours ago
-
Leeds and Burnley promoted to Premier League9 hours ago
-
Pope Francis died of a stroke: Vatican9 hours ago
-
Global mourning as Pope Francis dies aged 889 hours ago
-
Leeds and Burnley promoted to Premier League9 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results - collated9 hours ago
-
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce10 hours ago