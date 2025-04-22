Open Menu

Kyrgyz President Holds Talks With King Of Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Kyrgyz President holds talks with King of Bahrain

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as part of his official visit to the Kingdom on Monday.

The press service of the Kyrgyz president reported that the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, exchanged views on the prospects for deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The leaders of the countries emphasized the importance of building contacts at all levels and implementing joint projects that will lay the foundation for the progressive development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.

During the meeting, Sadyr Zhaparov especially emphasized that it is a great honor for him to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain as the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for the first time in the history of Kyrgyz-Bahraini relations.

He noted the symbolism of this visit, which opens a new page in the interaction between the two countries, and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership. In this context, the President of Kyrgyzstan invited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Kyrgyzstan on a return visit.

