Kyrgyz President Invites Putin To Visit Country This Year - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan in 2023 on a return official visit, the Kremlin said on Monday, adding that the invitation was accepted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan in 2023 on a return official visit, the Kremlin said on Monday, adding that the invitation was accepted.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov expresses gratitude to the leadership of the Russian Federation, all the Russian people for the warm welcome and hospitality of the Kyrgyz delegation, and invites President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to pay a return official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023. The offer was accepted with gratitude," a joint statement of the heads of Russia and Kyrgyzstan read.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan will continue to pursue a coordinated security policy as allies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the statement noted.

In addition, the heads of the two countries adopted a joint statement in which they expressed concern about the attempts of a number of states to prevent the establishment of a multipolar world order and also reaffirmed the importance of regular political dialogue and noted the importance of cooperation.

