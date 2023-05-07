UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President Japarov Departs To Russia's Moscow On State Visit - Presidential Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has departed to Russia on an official visit to hold the bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, the presidential office told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Today, on May 7, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, left for Moscow, Russia, to pay an official visit," the office said.

Japarov and Putin are set to discuss current issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda and the prospects of further cooperation between the countries, as well as trade and development of relations in cultural and humanitarian fields.

The Kyrgyz leader will also hold meetings with other Russian officials and attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 as a guest of honor.

