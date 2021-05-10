Kyrgyz President Japarov Plans to Visit Moscow in Late May - Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov plans to visit Moscow at the end of May, the presidential office told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Japarov had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of states congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.

"The sides have agreed to hold a working visit of President Sadyr Japarov in Moscow in late May this year, during which they will review the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and Eurasian economic integration. The sides will pay special attention to regional security cooperation, including within the CSTO, CIS, and SCO framework," the office said.

"Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation is ready to provide the necessary support to the Kyrgyz Republic to overcome the humanitarian consequences of the border conflict [with Tajikistan]," the office added.