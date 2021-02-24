Kyrgyz President Japarov to Make First Visit to Russia, Meet With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will make his first visit to Russia on February 24-25.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz leader will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential office, Japarov's bilateral meetings with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin are planned.

Japarov is also expected to meet with Russian businessmen.

According to Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev, the Russian and Kyrgyz sides will discuss "the widest range of issues of bilateral cooperation" during the visit.

Sadyr Japarov won the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, gaining more than 79 percent of the vote in the first round. He was sworn in on January 28.