Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Appoints New Chief Of General Staff - Presidential Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has dismissed the head of the armed forces' General Staff and immediately appointed ex-Defense Minister Taalaibek Omuraliev to the post, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree, under which, in accordance with Part 8 of Article 64 of the constitution, Rayimberdi Duishenbiev is relieved of his duties of the chief of the General staff of the Kyrgyz armed forces," the presidential office said, adding that Omuraliev was appointed as the new chief of the General Staff.

