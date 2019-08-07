Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Interrupts Vacation, Heads to Bishkek - Press Service

(@imziishan)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov interrupted his week-long vacation and headed to Bishkek amid reports of an operation to detain former President Almazbek Atambayev, the head of state's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Kyrgyz security services began an operation to detain Atambayev. They used riot gear against supporters of the former leader. As a result, more than 10 people, including a local journalist, were injured.

"Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, today, August 7, interrupted his one-week short-term vacation and headed to Bishkek," the press service said.