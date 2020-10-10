UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov May Resign In Coming Days - Prime Minister Japarov

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov May Resign in Coming Days - Prime Minister Japarov

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov may step down in the next two to three days, the newly-elected prime minister, Sadyr Japarov, said on Saturday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov may step down in the next two to three days, the newly-elected prime minister, Sadyr Japarov, said on Saturday.

"The president has said that after the approval of the new cabinet and the completion of all related procedures, he would resign within two or three days," Japarov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May All Cabinet

Recent Stories

CM for early completion of mega hydro power projec ..

24 seconds ago

Governor chairs meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaiso ..

27 seconds ago

SP urges students to ensure anti COVID-19 guidelin ..

29 seconds ago

Ex-Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Asanov Detained ..

31 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Unanimously Approves New Cabinet ..

4 minutes ago

Peace conference held at Parachinar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.