Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov May Resign in Coming Days - Prime Minister Japarov

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov may step down in the next two to three days, the newly-elected prime minister, Sadyr Japarov, said on Saturday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov may step down in the next two to three days, the newly-elected prime minister, Sadyr Japarov, said on Saturday.

"The president has said that after the approval of the new cabinet and the completion of all related procedures, he would resign within two or three days," Japarov told reporters.