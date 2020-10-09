UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Relieves Of Duties Prime Minister Boronov - Presidential Office

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Relieves of Duties Prime Minister Boronov - Presidential Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree to dismiss Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, but Boronov and the cabinet will continue performing their duties pending the formation of a new cabinet, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree ...

accepting the resignation of Kyrgyz Republic Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov," a spokesperson for Jeenbekov's press service said, adding that the president relieved Boronov of his duties.

According to the decree, which comes into effect immediately after signing, the prime minister, the first deputy prime minister, other deputy prime ministers and all members of the government will continue performing their duties until a new cabinet is formed, the spokesperson added.

