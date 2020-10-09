Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Relieves of Duties National Security Committee Chairman- Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree to relieve State Committee for National Security Chairman Orozbek Opumbayev of his duties, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree, under which Orozbek Opumbayev ... is relieved of his duties as the chairman of the Kyrgyz Republic's State Committee for National Security," a spokesman for Jeenbekov's press service said.