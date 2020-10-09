Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Says Ready to Step Down After Law, Order Restored in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has expressed readiness to leave his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and the country's return to the legal order.

"We need to return the situation to the legal order as soon as possible.

After the appointment of legitimate heads of the executive bodies and the country's return to the legal order, I am ready to leave the post of the president of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan," Jeenbekov said on late Thursday, as quoted by his press service.